Thrifty shoppers in Summerland line up for bargains

Store busier than usual as customers peruse fall and winter selection

THRIFT STORE Shoppers crowded in at the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store in search of bargains. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

It was a busy Tuesday in Summerland as thrifty customers lined up at the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store.

“We have lineups quite often on Tuesdays,” said Diane Peterson, one of the volunteers at the store.

READ ALSO: Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store holds customer appreciation day

READ ALSO: Summerland thrift store has received odd donations and generous tips

The store is open each week from Tuesday to Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m. New merchandise is set out daily.

Proceeds from the store go to support health care in the region.

Peterson said this past Tuesday was exceptionally busy since the store changed over the merchandise, putting away spring and summer items and setting out fall and winter items.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.