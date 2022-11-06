Mamas for Mamas truck decorated for the Grenfell Road Christmas Parade (Facebook)

Mamas for Mamas truck decorated for the Grenfell Road Christmas Parade (Facebook)

Three routes for annual Kelowna Christmas parade

Routes are for central Kelowna, Rutland, and Glenmore

The annual Grenfell Road Christmas Parade has announced its route for this year’s event.

On Dec. 10 the parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at 945 Grenfell Road and go through central Kelowna.

Once again the parade is collecting cash, non-perishable foods, and winter clothing to support Mamas for Mamas.

Can’t make it to the parade in central Kelowna? You have a few more opportunities to catch the holiday fun.

The night before (Dec. 9), a parade will go through Rutland starting at Spring Valley Elementary at 6:30 p.m.

And a final parade will be held the evening of Dec. 10. Parade leaders will head out from 550 Yates Road at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in having their decorated vehicle in the parade is asked to email cbcompassioncare@gmail.com.

READ MORE: “Nothing can be stopped”: Kelowna residents protest Iranian regime

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ChristmasKelownaParade

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Pumpkins go splat at Vernon fire department

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
WestJet, weather causing travel woes in Kelowna

Mamas for Mamas truck decorated for the Grenfell Road Christmas Parade (Facebook)
Three routes for annual Kelowna Christmas parade

This was the golf course hill in Twin Lakes on Friday after more than 25 cm fell. South Okanagan is expecting more of the same amounts of snow Sunday night into Monday morning’s commute. (Rob Conti Facebook)
Heavy snowfall warning could bring 25 cm to South Okanagan

We are now on Standard Time for the next four months. If you haven’t done so already, you should turn your clocks BACK one hour. (Black Press file photo)
Did you remember to fall back?

Pop-up banner image