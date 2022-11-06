Three routes for annual Kelowna Christmas parade

Routes are for central Kelowna, Rutland, and Glenmore

Mamas for Mamas truck decorated for the Grenfell Road Christmas Parade (Facebook)

The annual Grenfell Road Christmas Parade has announced its route for this year’s event.

On Dec. 10 the parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at 945 Grenfell Road and go through central Kelowna.

Once again the parade is collecting cash, non-perishable foods, and winter clothing to support Mamas for Mamas.

Can’t make it to the parade in central Kelowna? You have a few more opportunities to catch the holiday fun.

The night before (Dec. 9), a parade will go through Rutland starting at Spring Valley Elementary at 6:30 p.m.

And a final parade will be held the evening of Dec. 10. Parade leaders will head out from 550 Yates Road at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in having their decorated vehicle in the parade is asked to email cbcompassioncare@gmail.com.

