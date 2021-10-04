Three cheers for North Okanagan health-care workers

Send us a letter of appreciation for a local hero serving our community

Cadence and mom Amber Keir showed their support for health care workers by banging pots and pans in front of Vernon Jubilee Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, but thankfully, we’ve had our health-care heroes to help us through.

The Vernon Morning Star wants to give you an opportunity to say thank you to the health-care workers serving the North Okanagan community through thick and thin.

This could be a nurse at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital that went above and beyond to ensure you’re comfortable or a massage therapist that helped you through a sports injury to keep you moving outside during a lockdown.

We’ve covered stories of locals cheering on health-care workers by banging pots and pans, lighting up beating hearts atop the hospital and driving past in a parade of support at shift change. Now, we want to hear what you have to say.

Submit a letter of thanks, support and appreciation to health-care workers in the North Okanagan and we’ll publish your letter in a special section on Oct. 14.

Send us your letter by Oct. 5 by email to publisher@vernonmorningstar or in person at 4407 25th Avenue.

Let’s show all our health-care workers how grateful we are for their endless support and service.

READ MORE: B.C. grocer hands out thousands in employee bonuses amid regional staffing shortages

READ MORE: Fatal collision closes Highway 1 in both directions in Shuswap

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.