Third Space Life Charity announces Jody Phil as executive director

Jody Pihl will succeed Allie Grey who served as the executive director for the past three years

Third Space Life Charity’s Board of Directors has announced Jordy Pihl will succeed Allie Grey as the charitable organization’s executive director, which took effect Monday.

According to the charity, over the past decade, Pihl has focused on supporting health initiatives in the Kelowna area. A longtime volunteer with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Kelowna and District Branch, Pihl acted as a board member, board chair and as founding chair of the common bond.

“Building a mentally healthy community is a personal passion of mine, one that I’ve been contributing for many years in Kelowna,” said Pihl. “I’m looking forward to working alongside the dedicated and skilled team at Third Space to help build awareness of what we do and raise funds so that we can continue to increase the number of people we can serve mental health services to in our community.”

Former Third Space executive director Alley Grey was in the position for the past three years. Grey = helped to build relationships with the Kelowna RCMP and UBC Okanagan, as well as was behind the Third Space Family Festival, An Invincible Summer, Third Space Family Dinner series.

