The MX. 2SLGBTQ+ networking returns to Kelowna

The event will take place at Friends of Dorothy

Masks are off, spring has sprung and it’s time to get back into the mix and start meeting new people.

To help foster this idea Rebellious Unicorns Events, along with Friends of Dorothy Lounge is bringing back the popular 2SLGBTQ+ networking event — the MX. The inaugural event of the season kicks off on April 6 at 5 p.m. Following that, the MX. will run on the first Wednesday of every month.

According to Dustyn Baulkham, creator of the MX Kelowna and CEO at Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc, the event is an opportunity for the 2SLGBTQ+ community to network, gather, and socialize.

“With a fun and casual atmosphere, this is an opportunity to meet like-minded people away from those lovely apps,” said Baulkham.

Allies are encouraged to join.

“After nearly two and a half years of not being able to host networking events, we are super excited to be bringing the MX. back on a consistent basis.”

This year the MX. will be expanding to Victoria and will be hosted on the second Wednesday of every month at Friends of Dorothy located at 537 Johnson Street.

Tickets are $12 plus GST in advance and $15 at the door. Space is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

