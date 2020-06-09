George Elliot grads Tessa and Max Ivans with Mrs. Davidson the Grad Coordinator walking behind. Image: Monica Davidson.

The George Elliot grad class of 2020

Lake Country students celebrated their graduation using social distancing on Sunday

George Elliot Secondary held the first-ever Red Carpet Drive through grad event on June 4.

The graduates paraded around Lake Country in their decorated cars filled with family members. The grads then headed to the school in groups of 10 to 12 people.

Once arriving at the school parking lot for their scheduled intervals each graduate exited the vehicle to walk a 100-foot red carpet to receive their diploma and awards, as their family drove along-side to celebrate.

Teachers lined the carpet along to cheer them on. A big thank you to Cal McCarthy and SW Event Technology. Of the 119 graduates, 110 participated in the event.

Graduation 2020

