The Child Advocacy Centre partners with WFN

The Westbank First Nation to be the fifth partner of the organization

The Child Advocacy Centre is collaborating with Westbank First Nation to be the fifth partner of the organization.

Launched on Jan. 1, 2020, the centre is a child-friendly facility that supports children and families impacted by child abuse and neglect.

Westbank First Nation (WFN) will join the RCMP, the Ministry of Child and Family Development, the Interior Health Authority and the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society in a working partnership dedicated to evolving the system of care around vulnerable children.

WFN Chief, Chris Derickson said, his team has been working with the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) over the past two years in order to come into this partnership.

“WFN Council members and I visited the Centre in August and left knowing it was time to take the next step in our collaborative working relationship. We are dedicated to being part of this resource because it is an extraordinary step forward in the way we respond to issues around child abuse and neglect. This is not about any one communities’ children it is about all of our children and we are absolutely committed to being part of that,” he said.

The MOU between the CAC and WFN was officially signed on Oct. 19.

