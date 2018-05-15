The best of the best in Thompson-Okanagan businesses

The first Annual Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards take place June 14

The nomination deadline for the top businesses in the Thompson Okanagan region – from Kamloops to Osoyoos – is now closed.

A total of 80 finalists, out of 200 submitted applications by businesses, have made the list for the first annual Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards.

Taking place in Kelowna at the Coast Capri Hotel on June 14, judges from around the Thompson Okanagan region will adjudicate nominations.

Judges include Maxine DeHart of the Ramada Hotel, a Kelowna city councillor and business columnist; Jim Anderson, Executive Director of Venture Kamloops; Glenn Mandziuk, President and CEO of Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association; and Anthony Haddad and Jennifer Vincent of Penticton’s Economic Development Office.

There will be 17 Categories in the awards.

The finalists are, by city:

Chase (2)

Quaaout Lodge & Spa at Talking Rock Resort, Treetop Flyers Zipline.

Coldstream (1)

SheDevil Delights

Kamloops (11)

Axis Forestry Inc., Chahal Priddle LLP, Hummingbird Drones, Main Street Clothing, Noble Pig, Petland, Riverston Guitars, Robertson Manufacturing, Scorpion Technologies, Visual Signs and Printing, Zimmer Wheaton.

Kelowna (24)

2 Hat, 3rd Generation Homes, Bananatag, Black Bean Design, Chriscan Construction, Conroy Exteriors, Current Taxi, Geometrik Manufacturing, GetintheLoop, Great Canadian Ventures, High Street Ventures, Kent Employment Law, OK Excavating, Okanagan Villa Estate Winery, Orthoquest, Oxygen Yoga and Fitness, Perfit, Points West Audio Visual Ltd., QHR Technology, Refresh Financial, SK Form & Finish Inc., Sun City Physiotherapy, Vitalis Extraction, Yeti Farm Creative.

Lake Country (5)

Gibson Contracting, Interior Savings, Nalu Massage Therapy and Wellness, Sip Happens Wine Tours, UBR Services Printing and Copies.

Penticton (18)

Big Bear Software Ltd., Brodo Kitchen, COWORK Penticton, Duffy Baker Construction, Frequency Healing Centre, Get Bent Yoga and Dancing, Glow SUP Adventures, Hoodoo Adventures, International Bar Coding, Moments Under Frame, Of the Land Productions, Poplar Grove Winery, Pulse Kitchen, Readhead More, Splendid Bastard Bear Supply, The Nest & Nectar, WineCrush and XCo Inc.

Salmon Arm (1)

Lakeshore Physiotherapy.

Summerland (7)

Dirty Laundry Winery, Grasslands Nursery, Maple Roch Pure Canadian Maple Syrup, Sumac Ridge Estate Winery, Swiss Solar Tech Ltd., True Grain Bread and Zias Stonehouse Restaurant.

Vernon (9)

Caufields Engraving, Cobbler’s Rack and Shoe, Nature’s Fare Markets, One Stop Footcare, PickleBall Depot, ROOST Solar, SQM Group, The Beauty Bar, The Crate Escape Dog Adventures.

West Kelowna (2)

Carrington Dental Centre, Northside Industries.

Tickets for the event are $125 plus GST, and available through www.businessexaminer.ca/events.

