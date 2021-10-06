Brandon Miller and Kim Merlo dish up dinner on Monday evenings with Packman Open Hearts for Vernon's homeless or those needing some nutrition. (Contributed)

Thanksgiving food donations needed for Vernon’s street population

Residents asked to share their bounty for Monday night dinner

As many prepare to give thanks with a hot meal this weekend, there is a need to share some of our bounty with others.

The second annual Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Packman Opens Heart in Vernon is looking for some extra items to ensure those living rough don’t go hungry.

Donations of turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, gravy and dessert items are being sought ahead of the Monday, Oct. 11 meal, served at 6 p.m. at the Mission Boutique parking lot.

Gift cards and e-transfers to packmanopenshearts@gmail.com are also appreciated, which allows volunteers to purchase needed items ahead of the dinner.

“Also with the cold weather approaching so fast we are in need of gloves, toques, etc. again,” organizer Tracey Griffin said.

The volunteers are anticipating serving 30-40 of their friends, whom they provide Monday meals for every week.

READ MORE: Couple opens heart to Vernon’s homeless

READ MORE: B.C. struggles to contain COVID-19 spread in street populations

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodHolidaysHomeless

Previous story
1906 map created to show how to get to Summerland

Just Posted

La Carraia Gelato was broken into and had cash, equipment and some cookies stolen Oct. 4, 2021. (La Carraia Gelato - Facebook)
Two arrested after gelato shop smash and grab in Vernon

Road work continues along Vernon’s new transportation corridor. (Google Maps)
Roundabout of road closures continue in Vernon

Brandon Miller and Kim Merlo dish up dinner on Monday evenings with Packman Open Hearts for Vernon's homeless or those needing some nutrition. (Contributed)
Thanksgiving food donations needed for Vernon’s street population

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Jack-o’-lanterns originate from an Irish myth