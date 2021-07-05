Tea time looks to raise North Okanagan ranch funds

O’Keefe Ranch will host a pair of fundraising high tea events, complete with Victoria dress, in its Rose Garden this summer

Historic O’Keefe Ranch has decided it’s high time for a high tea.

The Spallumcheen attraction will host a high tea in its Rose Garden this summer.

“Dawn your best Victorian dress and join us in the Rose Garden for finger sandwiches and enchanting entertainment,” said the ranch in a release.

The tea will run on Wednesday, July 28, and Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. each day. Both afternoon events are fundraisers to help raise much-needed funds for the operations at the ranch.

Gates to O’Keefe Ranch open at 10 a.m. and you can enjoy a self-guided tour of the grounds. At 1:45 p.m. make your way to the Rose Garden to find your seat. Tea, finger sandwiches, goodies and scones with cream and jam will begin being served at 2 p.m. by servers in Victorian fashion.

“Enjoy an appearance of our very talented role play artists as they provide vocals, music and character to this special day,” said the ranch. “Parasols are available for rent on your arrival (limited supply).”

There are limited seats available, so book today at www.ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469. For more information on O’Keefe Ranch and updates on all activities, please visit www.okeeferanch.ca.

