Take a ‘Walk for Her’ in Kelowna and support women in Nepal

There are just two more weeks left to sign up for the first annual Her International Walk for Her, a charity event to empower women and girls in Nepal.

The event will take place on Oct. 15 at the Mission Park Greenway and will be a two-hour walk which will reflect the time it takes the women of Dang, Nepal to walk, each day, to collect firewood, a primary source for cooking.

Her International is a Kelowna-based non-profit whose mission is to empower “her” through education. This charity event will be the first in-person event Her International has hosted in two years and is a great opportunity to get out and reconnect with the community as well as learn about the non-profit.

It costs less than $400 a year to provide a scholarship for a young girl to go to school in Dang and every donation big and small makes it easier to support education and literacy in Nepal. By raising a few dollars while taking a walk on Kelowna’s Mission Greenway, the possibility of providing educational opportunities in a place experiencing extreme poverty becomes more of a reality.

Donations raised through “Walk for Her” will help to provide scholarships to girls in rural Nepal, support Mother’s groups for life skills, literacy and microfinance, provide leadership training for girls and mothers, and Her Health programs.

For more information on Her International please visit the website or email info@herinternational.org.

