Tails up for the Okanagan Pet Expo coming to Kelowna

Time to shake your tail feathers for the Okanagan Pet Expo.

Laurel Packinghouse will be the place for all furry friends on Sunday, June 11.

Opening at 11 a.m. the expo will feature various vendors ranging from local pet shops to rescue organizations.

A Weenie Dog Picnic is set for noon with tickets including charcuterie for the humans and pawcuterie for the pets, water, and admission to the expo. Proceeds from the picnic will support Paws it Forward.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online through okanaganpetexpo.com or at the door.

