Swimming Upstream: Salmon spawning season starts in the Okanagan

The RDCO put on their first of two events to educate residents of salmon spawning season

Residents gathered at Hardy Falls Regional Park in Peachland on Saturday (Aug. 27) to “Welcome the Kokanee.”

The event, put on by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, was to engage residents to learn about the beginning of salmon spawning season.

Groups on scene were able to walk the Deep Creek trail on their own, or go on a guided tour with representatives from the RDCO, WildSafeBC, and GoFishBC. The purpose was to become educated not only about salmon spawning, but how the seasons affect them each year, and how each year is different.

In the morning, a couple of salmon could be stopped trying to make their way upstream in Peachland Creek.

In British Columbia, salmon run on a four-year cycle between species, meaning each species spawns once every four years and they rotate from year to year.

There were tents set up to learn how to fish properly, about bear safety, and more.

This isn’t the only event the RDCO is putting for on spawning season. They are also hosting a Kokanee Salmon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna starting at 10 a.m.

