Summerland’s Rotary Club was founded in 1946. From 1951 to 1956, the Rotary Club offered free swimming lessons at Powell Beach. In 1956, a portion of the shoreline of Summerland’s Lowertown was cleared. In 1957, the new Rotary Beach was officially opened. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Swimming lessons once offered at Summerland beaches

Beginning in 1950s, lessons were offered at Powell Beach and later at Rotary Beach

Swimming lessons were once offered at Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

The Summerland Rotary Club offered free swimming lessons at Powell Beach from 1951 to 1956. Then, in 1956, a portion of the shoreline in Lowertown in Summerland was cleared and in 1957, Rotary Beach was officially opened.

The Summerland Rotary Club was formed in 1946.

Today, swimming lessons are offered at the Aquatic and Fitness Centre in Summerland. That facility was opened in 1976 as a joint project with the Summerland School District and the municipality of Summerland. It is now nearing the end of its serviceable life and the municipality is considering the next steps in replacing the aging facility.

Rotary Beach and other Summerland beaches were damaged by flooding in 2017 and 2018, but since that time, work has been done to repair the damages and enhance the beaches.

