Swan Lake Summer Festival comes to Vernon this July

As restrictions lift across the province, it’s time to get back to summer events.

In Vernon, from July 23 to 25, the Swan Lake Summer Festival will take place with activities for all ages.

The summer festival will include live music, gardening workshops, raffles, free ice cream for kids and a spotlight on the local farmers and producers.

The Swan Lake Nurseryland operated for more than 60 years in the community and has officially re-opened now as the Swan Lake Market & Garden.

Derrick Cooke, who hails from the Nicola Valley, purchased the location in 2020 from founder Mike Kowaluk.

Renovations have taken place at the market along with store reconfiguration, and the introduction of grab-and-go food and grocery offerings.

The festival will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7920 Highland Rd.

