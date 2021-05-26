Survey invites Central Okanagan residents to share their experiences of poverty

Survey results will be used to help reduce poverty and increase wellness

Those who have current or past experience with poverty are encouraged to share their ideas on how Central Okanagan communities can do more to lift families, couples and individuals out of poverty.

The Lived Experience Survey, spearheaded by Central Okanagan Poverty and Wellness Strategy (COPAWS) team, was designed to help reduce poverty and increase wellness in communities.

COPAWS manager Naomi Woodland explained, one in five children and 15 per cent of families and adults live in poverty in the Central Okanagan.

“COPAWS is working to change this,” she said. “We want to hear from people who have or are living with poverty to better understand what is working and what is not in our communities to reduce poverty and increase wellness.”

There are also opportunities for people to help others complete the survey.

If you know someone who should be heard on this issue or have time to volunteer and provide access to those who may struggle to complete the survey by themselves, get in touch with the COPAWS project team at info@unitedwaysibc.com or 1-855-232-1321.

Learn more about this project and how to take an active role at: unitedwaysibc.com/wellness-poverty-strategy.

READ MORE: Kelowna neighbourhood hosts pop-up vaccine clinic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Poverty