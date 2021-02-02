Support South Okanagan restaurants and get rewarded with a free beer

Supporting local restaurant is now more important than ever, says brewery owner

Cannery Brewing owner Patt Dyck behind the taps at their Ellis Street location. (Western News file photo)

In case you needed more of an incentive to order in tonight, you can now be rewarded with a free beer for doing so.

In an effort the support local restaurants, Penticton’s Cannery Brewing is offering a free beer to anyone who brings in a receipt from a long list of South Okanagan restaurants for the entire month of February.

Cannery owner Patt Dyck said the initiative was started as an effort to support local restaurants as the food and beverage industry has been “decimated” by the pandemic.

“Restaurants have such low margins to start with… even the smallest little things are important right now,” Dyck said. “It’s important economically but it’s also important emotionally and for everybody’s mental health.”

Other than supporting local restaurants by buying their food, Dyck said that people can also show their support by buying gift certificates, always being kind and courteous with staff and tipping well.

For the full list of participating restaurants visit cannerybrewing.com.

