Say ‘thanks’ to a registered local charity, and Valley First will pay it forward with a $25 donation to them. (Instagram)

Support Okanagan charities with #CommentsOfKindness

Through to July 20, find #CommentsOfKindness posts on Valley First’s Facebook and Instagram

The past year has been a difficult transition for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some lost their jobs, others manoeuvred to working from home, with some businesses closing down as the shift to online became too much to handle.

For charities, it meant fewer opportunities for traditional, in-person fundraising activities, despite the increase in demand for many of the non-profit sector services.

However, for the next two months Valley First and the First West Foundation are looking to show support for the community with a chance to say thanks and pay it forward to registered charities in the Okanagan.

As it is the 25th anniversary of the First West Foundation, the credit union is celebrating by making $250,000 available to donate. From May 27 through July 20, find #CommentsOfKindness posts on Valley First’s Facebook page and Instagram account. When you see a #CommentsOfKindness post, simply add your “thanks” and name the registered charity. Valley First will pay them $25 for your comment of kindness.

There are hundreds of charities to choose from and say thank you to and by adding your comment of kindness on the Valley First Facebook or Instagram post, the registered charity will get an opportunity to receive an additional $25,000 donation.

The initiative #CommentsOfKindness is part of a million-dollar giving program in 2021, where Valley First has already given $175,000 to families and organizations that support the community. You can thank one charity on “each unique #CommentsOfKindness post” that Valley First shares through its social media channels of Facebook and Instagram throughout the promotion.

The funding is being dispersed equitably by the First West Foundation to eligible registered charities in all of First West Credit Union’s regions. Up to $150,000 has been allocated towards the $25 pay it forward for the comments of kindness, and up to $100,000 has been allocated to distribute four grand prize $25,000 donations.

At the end of the promotion the ten charities to receive the most eligible comments of kindness will be reviewed by a committee to determine the grand prize winner of the $25,000 donation.

