Superheroes to rappel down Kelowna office tower for Easter Seals

A photo of a participant from a previous Drop Zone event. Kelowna’s will take place at 1631 Dickson Avenue in Kelowna on Sept. 21. (Contributed)

A B.C. charity is encouraging Kelowna residents to step out of their comfort zone for a good cause.

The Easter Seals have been putting on annual Drop Zone Events in Vancouver since 2005, and they have since expanded to hold events in Surrey, Burnaby and now Kelowna.

On Sept. 21, 50 brave Kelowna residents will rappel down the Landmark 6 tower while dressed as superheroes to support children and adults living with disabilities for their inaugural Drop Zone fundraiser.

The money raised will go to support the Easter Seals Camp Winfield. This camp has been located in Lake country for 50 years and provides a safe and accessible environment for children, youth and adults up to age 49 to learn outdoor skills and have fun.

Registration is open to both individuals and organizations, and the event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re holding the event in the Landmark District during the business day, so companies can make it part of an employee event, where everyone can watch and cheer each other on, whether it’s on the ground or from an office window,” said Lisa Beck, President and CEO of Easter Seals BC/Yukon.

“We’ve seen employees nominate a member of their leadership for a ‘Toss Your Boss’ day, and other departments band together to form a team to bring their employees together. It’s a lot of fun to see people come dressed as a superhero.”

