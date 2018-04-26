Sunshine brings out beachgoers in the Shuswap

The sun was shining and residents of the Shuswap weren’t passing up the opportunity to head to the beach after what felt like a never-ending winter.
Four beach goers braved the icy waters of Mara Lake as outdoor temperatures reached 25 C on Wednesday.
While some might think it’s too early in the season for a dip, these folks weren’t wasting any time in getting a little vitamin D.
They even brought a swimming floatie to try out the water but doesn’t appear they used it.
Environment Canada is forecasting another clear sunny day on Friday with temperatures up around 26 C for the Okanagan and Shuswap.
