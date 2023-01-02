The Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Beach to kick off 2023 in Kelowna. (Trudy Jane Janicki/Facebook)

Sun’s out, buns out: A cool start to 2023 with Kelowna’s annual Polar Bear Dip

Dippers jumped in at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1

Temperatures hovered a little above zero for the first swim of the new year.

The 2023 Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna saw a large crowd gather to watch a great number of brave individuals take a cold dip for a good cause.

The dip was at 2 p.m. with food vendors and music open before and after.

Hosted by Community Recreational Initiatives Society, the event has raised over $18,000.

Money can still be donated online at trellis.org/2023-polar-bear-dip.

All funds raised will provide people living with disabilities access to outdoor recreation.

READ MORE: First baby in Kelowna this year is a girl

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserKelownaNew Year'sSwimming

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Closing 2022 in Kelowna with a bang

Just Posted

The Kelowna Community Fridge needs a new home. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna’s only community fridge out of commission until it finds a new home

A cyclist died after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna on May 24. (Jordy Cunningham/Black Press Media)
May 2022: Two strange vehicle crashes happen within three days

Sea Otters in love. (Contributed)
Top 10 fun facts of the year

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured