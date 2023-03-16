A child-led ping pong game played during the Sunflower Childcare Centre Campaign Launch event on March 1 for the OC Foundation. (Contributed)

A child-led ping pong game played during the Sunflower Childcare Centre Campaign Launch event on March 1 for the OC Foundation. (Contributed)

Sunflower Campaign springs into focus for Okanagan College childcare centre

New on-campus childcare centre, planned to open in 2024

Spring was in the air at Okanagan College (OC), as the Sunflower Childcare Centre campaign kicked off.

Young volunteers led games and activities at the launch of OC Foundation’s $1.25 million campaign in support of a new on-campus childcare centre planned to open in the fall of 2024.

Held on March 1 at the Vernon campus, the event drew 65 guests and celebrated the kickoff to the fundraising campaign.

Donor and former instructor Lloyd Davies spoke about his family’s decision to contribute $500,000 to the cause.

“Time and again, I would have students missing class, missing labs, missing exams because they were struggling to get affordable, reliable childcare. It was an ongoing issue for student parents,” said Davies.

“Through this campaign we hope to inspire the community to support more parents with young children to be able to attend post-secondary here in Vernon, and to benefit from the programs available at Okanagan College as they advance in their careers and contribute to the community.”

The Sunflower Childcare Centre will allow parents to focus on their goals and aspirations while knowing their most precious little ones are being cared for in a loving and nurturing environment.

The BC Childcare New Spaces Fund has committed $1.5 million to the centre. The community campaign, now officially underway, aims to raise the remaining $750,000 required to complete the project and ensure it is fully equipped, including an outdoor play and learn space when its doors open in fall 2024.

The Sunflower Childcare Centre is part of the new student housing project at the Vernon campus, which will see 100 beds built on the east side of the property, overlooking Kalamalka Lake.

According to a recent report commissioned by the City of Vernon, 51 per cent of local parents are on waitlists for childcare, and the typical wait time is two years.

“With community support, the Sunflower Childcare Centre will blossom into a vibrant space where student parents and their families can grow and thrive,” said Helen Jackman, executive director of the OC Foundation. “The event was a great way to launch the campaign, and we’re excited to connect with the community in support of the new centre.”

CollegeOkanagan

 

Lloyd Davies and Janet Armstrong (L to R), leadership donors at the Sunflower Childcare Centre Campaign Launch event. Right is Sarina Parsons, a student parent, presenting at the event with her daughter Roxy Rae. (Contributed)

Lloyd Davies and Janet Armstrong (L to R), leadership donors at the Sunflower Childcare Centre Campaign Launch event. Right is Sarina Parsons, a student parent, presenting at the event with her daughter Roxy Rae. (Contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sicamous council discusses future of houseboat landmark along Highway 1

Just Posted

A biologist and wild horse researcher is calling for stronger federal and provincial protections for the animals after 17 carcasses were found in rural British Columbia. Wild horse mares walk along an oil and gas roadway on crown land near Sundre, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Researcher calls for more wild horse protections after 17 shot dead in rural B.C.

Horses in the Brittany Triangle. (Photo/Wayne McCrory)
B.C.’s ‘cowboy cop’ investigating horse herd killed near Kamloops in ‘cruel act’

The image Sarah Thompson and Chris Barker used when they spilled the bean about being the new owners of Lake Country Coffee House on Facebook on March 1, 2019. (Lake Country Coffee House/Facebook)
New chapter for Lake Country Coffee House: Owners say goodbye

Conceptual rendering of 12 unit townhome project planned for 3746A Wetton Road. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)
Westbank Centre townhomes approved: West Kelowna council briefs

Pop-up banner image