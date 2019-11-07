POURING WINE Roie Manoff of Silkscarf Winery in Summerland pours wine during a previous Light Up the Vines event. This year, members of Bottleneck Drive will participate in the ninth annual Light Up the Vines. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive members to welcome festive season

Wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries to hold special events and offer samples

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive Association will hold its ninth annual Light Up the Vines event to mark the festive season.

The free event welcomes visitors to tour along Bottleneck Drive and visit wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries who have decorated their vineyards, orchards and tasting rooms for the holidays.

“Our local tasting rooms look forward to Light Up the Vines every year,” said Rick Thrussell, president of Bottleneck Drive. “Everyone has fun decorating and getting ready to kick-off the Christmas season.”

He added that guests travel from around the Okanagan each year to visit vineyards, orchards and tasting rooms.

On Saturday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 8 p.m.. wineries will offer a “Sneak-a-peek” day to allow visitors to get a taste of what’s to come the following main event weekend.

The Light up Summerland festivities begin on Friday Nov. 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. downtown along Main Street for the annual Festival of Lights.

Bottleneck Drive will have a hospitality zone open from 5 to 9 p.m. selling local beverages by the glass.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 3 to 8 p.m., Bottleneck Drive’s 18 wineries, three cideries brewery, and distillery will open their doors and turn on the holiday lights.

Visitors can enjoy tastings, live music, holiday lights and special discounts on wines, ciders, beer and spirits, just in time for holiday entertaining and gift-giving.

Some of the tasting rooms will offer special treats like warm spiced cider or mulled wine, bonfires and complimentary snacks.

Visitors also have a chance to win a prize package valued at more than $500 by collecting five stamps with a Light Up the Vines passport, available at participating tasting rooms along the way. Tasting fees may apply and include donations to Critteraid and the Summerland Food Bank.

Previous story
Coat drive delivers warmth to North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Just Posted

Kelowna companies grab spots in top 50 fastest growing Canadian tech companies

Bananatag and Strawhouse Inc. were named in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 50

Santa’s Toy House makes the naughty list of scam sites

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Suspects in a Dodge Ram are wanted by RCMP

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

UBCO remembers the fallen during community ceremony

This year marks the 14th Remembrance Day ceremony at the Okanagan campus

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive members to welcome festive season

Wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries to hold special events and offer samples

Coat drive delivers warmth to North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Sutton realtors brave the cold for Warm N’ Fuzzy Collection

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

Hootsuite founder from Okanagan seeks new CEO

Ryan Holmes moving to executive chairman of major social media management company

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Star Gazing: A Transit of Mercury

Rarely visible stellar event happening next week

Most Read