Summerlanders urged to travel by bike

Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week run May 27 to June 2

It’s time for a celebration of pedal power at Summerland will hold its annual Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week May 27 to June 2.

Tami Rothery, sustainable and alternate energy coordinator for Summerland, said the purpose of the week is to encourage people to bicycle for transportation.

READ ALSO: Cycling promotion planned

READ ALSO: Cyclist rides for most of the year

While the terrain in Summerland has many hills and while some areas such as Crescent Beach, Trout Creek, the Canyon View area and part of Garnet Valley are far from the core of the community, Rothery said cycling can be a viable form of transportation for many.

“Summerland’s a very bikeable community, especially with the new e-bikes that are now available,” she said.

She urges cyclists to wear proper safety gear and suggests those new to cycling should take a cycling safety class to prepare for travel by bike.

“The most important part is to get out where you feel comfortable,” she said.

On Friday, a Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week celebration station will be set up on Main Street in front of the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

Participants are encouraged to register and track their trips online by visiting www.biketowork.ca/summerland.

Summerland has had Bike to Work Week celebrations for the past six years.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.