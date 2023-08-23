Daphne Houlden will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sept. 4. (Contributed)

Daphne Houlden will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sept. 4. (Contributed)

Summerland woman to celebrate 100th birthday

Daphne Houlden has lived in B.C. and the United Kingdom

A Summerland woman will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sept. 4.

Daphne Houlden grew up in Okanagan Mission, near Kelowna and was the youngest of four children.

During the Second World War, she joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. She was posted to the Patricia Bay airport near Victoria and was trained as a radar operator.

She met her husband Basil, a staff pilot from the United Kingdom, while at the airport. After they were married, he was posted to England and she joined him there in 1945.

They later returned to Canada where he worked as an engineer in the Kootenays. They later retired to Coral Beach in Lake Country.

Today, she is a resident of Summerland Seniors Village.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Summerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Food bank from Surrey helping Central Okanagan, more donations coming
Next story
Tough mutts have extra time to train before Kelowna dog-obstacle course

Just Posted

(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
Police presence on Westbank First Nations resolved

A timber truck spilt all its wood into the Sexsmith Road right turning lane onto Harvey Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Jake Armstrong/Contributed)
Load of lumber goes timber on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ross Street Plaza. (Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market photo)
Salmon Arm residents start #makeitrainshuswap movement amid wildfires

Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Central Okanagan wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Red Cross