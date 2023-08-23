Summerland woman to celebrate 100th birthday

Daphne Houlden has lived in B.C. and the United Kingdom

Daphne Houlden will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sept. 4. (Contributed)

A Summerland woman will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sept. 4.

Daphne Houlden grew up in Okanagan Mission, near Kelowna and was the youngest of four children.

During the Second World War, she joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. She was posted to the Patricia Bay airport near Victoria and was trained as a radar operator.

She met her husband Basil, a staff pilot from the United Kingdom, while at the airport. After they were married, he was posted to England and she joined him there in 1945.

They later returned to Canada where he worked as an engineer in the Kootenays. They later retired to Coral Beach in Lake Country.

Today, she is a resident of Summerland Seniors Village.

To report a typo, email:

newsroom@summerlandreview.com.



newsroom@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Summerland