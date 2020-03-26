Summerland woman observes waxwings in crabapple tree

Flock of around 20 Bohemian waxwings gather in Canyonview area of community

Waxwings have been making their appearance in the Okanagan Valley.

Laurinda Dorn has captured pictures of the birds in her yard in the Canyonview area of Summerland.

The most recent pictures were taken when around 20 of the birds gathered at a crabapple tree in Dorn’s front yard.

There are three species of waxwings. The birds in Dorn’s yard are Bohemian waxwings.

These birds, which breed in northern forests, feed mostly on fruit, but also will feed on sap, buds, flowers and insects when fruit is not available.

They tend to next near water and in areas with rich supplies of fruit.

In the Okanagan Valley and much of the B.C. Interior, the birds can be found year round.

birdsBirdwatching