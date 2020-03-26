Summerland woman observes waxwings in crabapple tree

Flock of around 20 Bohemian waxwings gather in Canyonview area of community

Waxwings have been making their appearance in the Okanagan Valley.

Laurinda Dorn has captured pictures of the birds in her yard in the Canyonview area of Summerland.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: SPCA announces winners of Wildlife-In-Focus contest

READ ALSO: Rare Russian bird sighting sees birdwatchers flock to the B.C. Shuswap

The most recent pictures were taken when around 20 of the birds gathered at a crabapple tree in Dorn’s front yard.

There are three species of waxwings. The birds in Dorn’s yard are Bohemian waxwings.

These birds, which breed in northern forests, feed mostly on fruit, but also will feed on sap, buds, flowers and insects when fruit is not available.

They tend to next near water and in areas with rich supplies of fruit.

In the Okanagan Valley and much of the B.C. Interior, the birds can be found year round.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

birdsBirdwatching

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Churches turn to technology as COVID-19 rages

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

Okanagan College student and print shop owner supports local business

Bryan Carlton owns Snap Printing in Kelowna

Interior Heath issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Kelowna philanthropist hosts contest for healthcare tuition at Okanagan College

Residents have the chance to win up to $5000 towards their education

Kelowna looking at ways to reduce 2020 budget amid COVID-19 crisis

‘We need to lessen the burden on our citizens where we can.’ - Doug Gilchrest, city manager

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

Not the time for vacation: Shuswap trucker discouraged to see B.C.-bound Alberta travellers

Silver Creek man worries visits will put local efforts to flatten the curve at risk

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online

More than 260,000 Canadians are diagnosed with epilepsy

Summerland woman observes waxwings in crabapple tree

Flock of around 20 Bohemian waxwings gather in Canyonview area of community

COVID-19 closes North Okanagan convenience store

Co-Op stations still pumping fuel, but doors closed in store

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Most Read