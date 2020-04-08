Summerland winery sold for $5.2 million

A Summerland winery, overlooking Okanagan Lake, has been sold.
The property, on McDougald Road in Summerland, was the site of Evolve Winery, and earlier was the site of Bonitas Winery.
The selling price was $5.2 million.
Richard Deacon, real estate advisor with Engle and Völkers Okanagan, said the property was listed late last year and was on the market for 160 days. He said there was a lot of interest in the property.
The 5.26-hectare property includes a 353-square metre home and winery.
The property also has more than 300 metres of lakefront, with float plane, boat and helicopter access.
It has been a popular wedding venue, hosting 30 weddings in 2019 alone.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.