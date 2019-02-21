Summerland to host fourth annual Grand Sommelier Express

Wine event will be held on Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s historic train

A scene from the inaugural Grand Sommelier Express in 2016 Courtesy The Field Guide

The Grand Sommelier Express will return to Summerland’s Kettle Valley Railway station on June 22 with two events.

This year, the wine event will have two time slots, at 1 and 5 p.m., each offering a different experience.

The event features a ride on the steam train with on-board wine tasting.

The afternoon train has a quick picture stop at the trestle while the evening train begins with a sparking wine reception and includes a trestle stop to enjoy a special cider and beer tasting along with food and live music.

RELATED: Grand Sommelier Express returns for third year

RELATED: Grand Sommelier Express returns to Summerland

Both trains return to the station with an outdoor grazing reception and live music.

Brodo Kitchen will provide the food and Bottleneck Drive’s wine, cider, beer and new distillery serve up tastings of their craft beverages.

Attendees will receive a souvenir wine glass to commemorate the day along with discounts along Bottleneck Drive.

This is the fourth year for the wine event.

Tickets are available online at bottleneckdrive.com/events/grand-sommelier-express/

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.