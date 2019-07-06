SHOPPING Carol Hunt, left, and Jane Curtin examine some of the many items on the shelves at the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store. While they were at the store last week, neither one found a bowling ball or a Christmas tree, although such items have been sold at the store in the past. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland thrift store has received odd donations and generous tips

Store volunteers recall unusual items and grateful customers

Each week, volunteers at the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store sort through the items in the donation bins behind the building, sometimes finding some rather unusual items.

Vivian Beattie, a thrift store volunteer, said the store once received a purple Christmas tree. To this day, staff still shake their heads when they try to understand why someone would have had a tree in that colour in the first place.

READ ALSO: Summerland Health Care Auxiliary has a long history

READ ALSO: Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store holds customer appreciation day

Diane Prentice, a volunteer at the store, recalled the time when a customer found a 10-pin bowling ball on the store shelves.

“Not only did it fit him perfectly, but it even had his name engraved on it,” she recalled. “And of course he was a 10-pin bowler.”

But the most memorable moments for the thrift store volunteers have to do with the customers in the store rather than the donations they have received.

Prentice said a woman with a three-year-old daughter once gave a $5 tip for purchases totalling $7 or $8.

“I commented on her generosity, and she said she always leaves a tip when she shops at our store,” Prentice said. “Then she told me that when her daughter was born, she was told the baby would only live a few hours. A piece of equipment, that we had only just donated to the Penticton Regional Hospital, was used to save her life, and the (perfectly normal) little girl beside her was the result. The story still brings tears to my eyes. And that was roughly 10 years ago.”

Prentice also remembers one of the most generous tips the store received, when the store had bag days, offering $1 for a bag of items.

A customer paid for the bag with a $50 bill — $1 for the purchase and a $49 tip.

“It may not be the biggest tip the shop has ever had given. But it’s the biggest I’ve seen come across the counter, from one donor,” Prentice said.

The store is open each Tuesday to Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Norwegian Polar Institute reported the young female fox left her birth place on Norway’s Svalbard archipelago on March 1, 2018 and reached Canada’s Ellesmere Island by way of Greenland on July 1, 2018.

Previous story
SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Just Posted

Snotty Nose Rez Kids to challenge stereotypes at Kelowna show

Kelowna organizations collaborate to bring Juno-award nominated hip-hop duo for UBCO intensive

Annual Kelowna Block Party is back and roads will be blocked

The city said detours will be set up and parking will be restricted in some areas

Kelowna youth football stars representing team B.C. in national football tournaments

All seven play for the Kelowna Secondary Owls Varsity and Junior Varsity teams

Food Bank make over 6000 food packs for Kelowna children in need

1,000 volunteers packed 100,000 nutritious, child-friendly packs in May to be distributed nationwide

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

Summerland thrift store has received odd donations and generous tips

Store volunteers recall unusual items and grateful customers

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Kamloops car collision results in fatality

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service

RCMP conducting boat pre-checks on Okanagan Lake

Volunteers at Paddlewheel Park boat launch

Affordable housing units open in Penticton

A partnership between the province, the city of Penticton and the Penticton… Continue reading

Most Read