ENTREPRENEURS A team of Summerland students placed second at the Techstars Startup Weekend in Penticton in late January. (Contributed)

Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Participants pitched and developed entrepreneurial ideas during 54-hour initiative

A team of Summerland high school students placed second when they competed in the Techstars Startup Weekend in Penticton.

The event was held Jan. 24 to 26 as students took an idea from pitch to product delivery in a 54-hour time frame.

The Summerland team consisted of students from Summerland Secondary School and Unisus School in Summerland. Dan Dinsmore of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce was involved with the team.

Students created prototypes of their ideas, validated their business plan and received feedback from entrepreneurs and instructors in the area.

The ideas were presented to a panel of judges, similar to the Dragons Den model.

A Summerland team used a technology-driven idea for an online, secure document signing service for contracts and other documents.

By using Blockchain technology, the date and time stamp and fingerprint identification of the signees are linked to the document to provide official verification for all parties. The team pitched their idea to the panel judges and snagged the second-place spot.

Additionally, the team was awarded a $500 bursary to put towards business courses and further education.

news@summerlandreview.com
EntrepreneursSchools

