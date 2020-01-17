RAILWAY HERITAGE Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. This year, the steam train will hold special events to mark its 25th anniversary. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland steam railway to mark 25th anniversary

Kettle Valley Steam Railway has received support from community

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020, with special events planned for throughout the season and an updated logo to mark the year.

“This is very exciting to the staff and volunteers of our heritage attraction and we encourage the residents of Summerland and surrounding areas to join us in a number of celebrations planned throughout the year,” said Sharon Unrau, president of the steam railway.

“We want to acknowledge the early founders of the society, those that did the heavy lifting, actually laying down the track for the sidings, and the hundreds of volunteers and thousands of hours of volunteer time to get us where we are today.”

She added her gratitude for residents of Summerland and the area for their support of the railway over the years.

Brad Coates, an early employee of the railway and now an engineer and operations manager, remembers the early days of the tourist train.

READ ALSO: Kettle Valley Brakemen featured in Penticton: A Short History

READ ALSO: Event paired wines and steam train in Summerland

“The train wasn’t doing very well in those days,” he said. “Management was going to pay us off and then shut down the operation. So rather than shut down and lay us off, we decided to give it one more try. We postponed our pay in order to buy some more diesel for the Shay and to keep it running. Management worked hard and things improved after that.”

Today the railway is doing well and hosts around 30,000 guests a year.

Although machines were used for parts of the line, Coates said some areas still had to be done by hand.

“The early days of the KVR restoration project were tough ones in that there always seemed to be a challenge at every step,” he said. “Some of the larger challenges were land and equipment acquisition, including coaches and a steam locomotive. Nobody had any railway experience, so it was like the blind leading the blind.”

Ron Belisle, an early volunteer and now senior conductor, remembers an unwelcome visitor to the line.

“Back in late 1995 Josef Lee Stoltz and I were on a speeder and we had a contractor pile a load of sand on the track west of the Five Street Bridge,” he said. “We headed out to the pile of sand and laid drainage pipes in the south ditch. Suddenly a black bear started approaching from the west. We had nowhere to go. Luckily he headed up the side of Conkle Mountain.” he said.

The railway plans to have special occasion trains, guest speakers, tours, and live music.

The Nooners at the Station will feature bands with a variety of styles, ranging from bluegrass to rhythm and blues to jazz.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

RAILWAY HERITAGE Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. This year, the steam train will hold special events to mark its 25th anniversary. (Summerland Review file photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Vancouver Island family after three months

Just Posted

Aircraft with mechanical issue safely returns to gate at YLW

As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched to standby

Update: Highway 97 now clear after early morning crash near UBCO

Traffic was detourted after a crash reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday

West Kelowna Warriors aim to continue first 3-game winning streak since 2018

The Warriors host the Surrey Eagles Friday night looking for win No. 4

Kelowna SPCA gives tips on pet safety during harsh winter conditions

SPCA strongly urges pet owners to keep all animals inside during the winter

Engineering professor’s rhetoric wins UBC Okanagan zombie apocalypse debate

Professor Dr. Ray Taheri persuaded the audience in the fun, make-believe 2020 Life Raft Debate

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Summerland steam railway to mark 25th anniversary

Kettle Valley Steam Railway has received support from community

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Ethical errors proving costly for baseball

Paltry punishment, gag orders opposite of what’s needed; house cleaning, real justice in order

Ditched vehicle off highway sends Okanagan crews on multiple calls

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has had repeated calls about the vehicle between Vernon and Kelowna

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Morning Start: 100 year anniversary of the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 17

Most Read