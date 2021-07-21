Summerland siblings get entrepreneurial for a good cause

All proceeds from the Jonson family lemon-aid stand go to support Heart for Lebanon

These Summerland siblings are selling lemomade for a good cause

Mitchell Jonson, his brother Malcolm and his sister Maria were all born in Lebanon.

They now call Summerland home but the siblings still feel a strong connection to their birth country, and wanted to do some good in its time of need. With the help of his grandfather, Mitchell built a lemonade stand to support families in need back in Lebanon.

Walking up to the end of Mayne place, potential customers will see Mitchell, standing between the Lebanese and Canadian flags. A black and silver sign reads “welcome” in Arabic, while a whiteboard shows the three flavours available at his lemon-AID stand.

Mitchell will be serving pink, old-fashioned and mint lemonade for the rest of the summer, taking some time off for when his family goes out camping. He hopes to raise $350 to support Heart For Lebanon before he goes back to school.

Mitchell’s stand is located at the end of Mayne Place in Summerland.

