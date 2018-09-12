Summerland holds two-day Fall Fair

ON STAGE Jack and Jill performed classic rock hits to close the Friday evening street party.

It was a celebration of all things agricultural at the Summerland Fall Fair on Friday evening and Saturday.

The two-day fair was the first time the Fall Fair had been held following a three-year absence.

Previously, the annual fair, held on the second weekend of September, had been a 105-year Summerland tradition.

This year’s fair followed a different format from past years.

It began with the Friday Night Street Festival on Main Street on Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

This event featured live entertainment the zucchini bobsleigh races, horse rides, face painting and local food and wines.

A pie-eating contest was also included in the Friday festivities.

Farmers and orchardists were on hand to answer questions and sell fresh produce.

On Saturday, the Summerland Pride of Agri-Culture was held at the Summerland Curling Club.

The Saturday events included entries in fruit, vegetable, flower, baking and preserves categories as well as a petting zoo, an arts and crafts tent, wagon rides and more.

APPRAISING APPLES Molli Henderson, five years old, and Ellen Henderson look at some of the apples on display at the Summerland Curling Club.

ATV TRAIN The Summerland ATV Club offered rides around Memorial Park on Friday evening.

CHICKEN BREEDER Jennifer Rabie holds Iris, a four-month-old Silkie Cross chicken during the Friday evening street party on Main Stree. Rabie and her husband have 16 breeds of chickens on their farm in Summerland.

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES Susanna Bergman shows an assortment of fruits and vegetables from the back of her truck. Farmers, orchardists and gardeners had some of their food items on display and for sale during the Friday evening street party.

FRESH FRUIT Corin and Jesse MacDonald of Paradise Flats Farm in Summerland had fruit available at the Friday evening street party.

CONTEST WINNER Coun. Toni Boot was the winner in a celebrity pie-eating contest on Friday evening. Other participants were MLA Dan Ashton, Mayor Peter Waterman and Roch Fortin.

SPINNING Donna Arneson of the Tuesday Afternoon Fibre Arts group demonstrates spinning during the fair on Saturday.

MEETING ANIMALS Jonny Fortier, left, and Ryker Boswell, both seven years old, pet goats at the fair on Saturday.

HORSE RIDE Gwen Shaw of Red Barn Ranch gives four-year-old Michael Hutchison a horse ride. The ranch offered rides for children in Memorial Park on Friday.

ZUCCHINI RACERS Arwynn Richert, left, and Tatumn Rudniski, both nine years old, show their zucchini racers. A zucchini bobsleigh race on Friday evening was one of the new events for this year.

AT THE BARBECUE John Surtees, left, and Martin Nisbet barbecue some food in front of the Summerland Curling Club on Saturday.

HILLSIDE OUTLAWS The Hillside Outlaws were one of the bands providing entertainment downtown on Friday evening.

ZUCCHINI RACE Children watched as zucchinis, outfitted with wheels, were raced along a track during the zucchini bobsleigh race.