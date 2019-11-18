Summerland Festival of Lights will have entertainment three stages

ON STAGE Entertainers will perform from three stages during this year’s Summerland Festival of Lights. (Summerland Review file photo)

This year, Summerland’s Festival of Lights will feature entertainment on three stages.

The event on Friday, Nov. 29, is billed as the largest single-day festival in the Okanagan Valley. It is also the preeminent event of a muti-day, multi-event celebration in Summerland, marking the start of the festive season.

“This year the Festival of Lights will feature three distinctive stages,” said event producer Lisa Sanders. Last year festival organizers added a Family Stage in Memorial Park. This year, a World Stage is added on Victoria Road North, near the post office.

“We are committed to continue making the Festival of Lights a great family event with something for everyone,” Sanders said. “The lineup of entertainment for the World Stage is phenomenal.”

Between the three stages there will be 27 performances ranging from classic rock and holiday songs, to music from Japan, Peru and around the world.

Performances on the main stage will begin at 4 p.m., with the Family Stage kicking off at 4:30 p.m. and the World Stage will begin your tour of the globe at 5 p.m.

The main stage has moved up Main Street across from the library facing west to provide a more comfortable viewing experience.

“The success of this event, which is expected to draw 12,000 to 14,000 people, has required us to assess safety and security”, said Sanders. “With the three stages spread out to the edges of the festival area we are confident that everyone will be comfortable and enjoy the event.”

In addition, there will be 35 food vendors and 50 other vendors and organizations.

Organizers say the Festival of Lights holds the distinction of being the largest gathering of food trucks in the Okanagan.

“If the World Stage has you hankering for something interesting and exotic to eat you should be well satiated,” Sanders said.

Additional information on the Festival of Lights and other Light Up Summerland events can be found at summerlandlightup.com and on the Summerland Festival of Lights Facebook page.

