READY TO RACE Colette Cormier and her sons Jacque and Francois are preparing for the second annual Kripps Zucchini Bobsled Race during the Summerland Fall Fair. (Photo submitted)

Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

Event is in honour of bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps

The Kripps Zucchini Bobsled Race will return to the Summerland Fall Fair in September.

The race, first held at last year’s fair, is named in honour of Justin Kripps, who tied for gold in the two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

In last year’s zucchini boblsed race, contestants race their wheeled zucchinis down a track in an elimination-style tournament.

Zarah Senecal, organizer of the zucchini race, said the event will be modified for this year.

“Last year’s race was so popular we’re having two new categories this year — wheel axle passing through the zucchini and the zucchini mounted on a platform with wheels,” she said.

Prizes will be awarded for fastest, fan favourite and best decorated zucchini.

“One zucchini bobsled per person or group is allowed. Its width, including wheels must be 10 inches or less and it must be powered only by gravity,” Senecal said.

Colette Cormier, whose sons Jacque, seven and Francois, four, has picked up zucchini seeds at the Summerland Library. The seed packets were donated by West Coast Seeds and gardening expert Scott Austin provided information about groing zucchini.

“The boys will design the decorations which will be colourful. One likes blue and the other red,” Cormier said.

The zucchini race will kick off the Summerland Fall Fair, which will be held Sept. 6 and 7.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. in Memorial Park, with the race beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Other events are also planned for this year’s fair, including a drum circle and a cherry pie eating contest.

“This year’s fair is packed with activities for everyone,” said Denise MacDonald, president of the Summerland Fall Fair.

Farmers will showcase and sell their produce in the Farmers Tailgate Meet and Greet.

This year’s tailgate party include Summerland wineries, cideries and breweries, where sampling will be available. To participate, email katie.sardinha@gmail.com.

On Sept. 7, the fair will feature exhibitions, demonstrations, information sessions and entertainment at the Summerland Curling Club from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drop off time for entry items will be Friday, Sept. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. at the curling club.

Admission to the fair is $2 for adults, with no charge for children under five. For information visit www.summerlandfallfair.ca

