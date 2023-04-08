Children scrambled to collect Easter eggs at the Easter Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 8. The event was organized by Remax Orchard Country in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Children scrambled to collect Easter eggs at the Easter Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 8. The event was organized by Remax Orchard Country in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland Easter Egg-stravaganza includes 10,000 eggs

Children participated in festival in Memorial Park

Hundreds of children and their parents attended the Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland’s Memorial Park on the morning of Saturday, April 8.

The event was organized by Remax Orchard Country in Summerland and included games, entertainment, face painting, a bouncy castle and an Easter egg hunt.

READ ALSO: Summerland Easter Egg-stravaganza planned for April 8

While the previous day had been rainy, the Easter event was cool but dry.

“We would have liked some sunshine, but everyone’s in good spirits,” said Deborah Moore, broker/owner of Remax Orchard Country and organizer of the event.

Moore said Remax agents in Summerland worked to organize and prepare for the event. This included assembling 10,000 Easter eggs, set up in two sections of the park. One section was for children under five years old, while the other was for older children.

Remax Orchard Country introduced the Easter Egg-stravaganza in 2016 and since then it has become an annual event on the Saturday of the Easter weekend. It had been cancelled in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore said the event was a kick-off to spring. Additional festivals are planned for the community, including the Summerland Action Festival in June, the Summerland Fall Fair in September and the Festival of Lights in late November.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FestivalSummerland

 

Royce Maxwell, three years old, and Nora Maxwell, five years old, meet the Easter bunny during the Easter Egg-stravaganza on April 8. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Royce Maxwell, three years old, and Nora Maxwell, five years old, meet the Easter bunny during the Easter Egg-stravaganza on April 8. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Firefighter Dave Chuback shows four-year-old Desmond Sigmund how to operate a fire hose during the Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland on April 8. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Firefighter Dave Chuback shows four-year-old Desmond Sigmund how to operate a fire hose during the Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland on April 8. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Children gathered Easter eggs during the Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland on April 8. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Children gathered Easter eggs during the Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland on April 8. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Okanagan guitar show strums up a crowd in Peachland
Next story
Thirst grows as Okanagan Fest of Ale ‘returns to roots’ next week in Penticton

Just Posted

Left to right: Friends Steve Abbey, Tyler Lamb, Andy Hamilton, who was in his eighth year of attending Okanagan Fest of Ale and Jeff Henderson enjoying the event at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in 2018. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Thirst grows as Okanagan Fest of Ale ‘returns to roots’ next week in Penticton

Emergency crews along the Okanagan Rail Trail where an injured biker was found on Saturday, April 8. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)
Injured biker found along Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

The sixth annual Okanagan Guitar Show is taking place at the Peachland Community Centre on Saturday, April 8 until 3:30. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Okanagan guitar show strums up a crowd in Peachland

Chickens were on the loose on Friday night off of Postill Lake Road in Kelowna. (Taylor Kanarek/Facebook)
Chickens on the loose in Kelowna saved by community effort

Pop-up banner image