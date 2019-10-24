Summerland discussion will focus on cannabis

Cannabis will be considered at the next Summerland Philosophers’s Cafe meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The topic, Will Cannabis Contribute to the Democratization of Medicine?, will be moderated by Garry Strachan, a former scientist, Okanagan College lecturer, vineyard and winery consultant, and a founding partner of Medicamentos de Cannabis de Colombia SAS.

He and his wife Nancy lived in Colombia during most of 2018, throughout the early stages of Colombian licence acquisition and setting up medical cannabis fields near the equator.

Organizers of the event say cannabis and humans have had a 10,000-year synergy which was interrupted during the early 20th century. The ban of cannabis was in response to U.S. corporate lobbies that feared the efficient production of cellulose, oil, and textiles from cannabis.This also suppressed medical research into the human endocannabinoid nervous system that remained undiscovered until a few decades ago.

In Canada, recreational cannabis was legalized in October, 2018.

The discussion will be held at the Summerland Arts and Culture Centre, 9525 Wharton St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the discussion beginning at 7 p.m.

