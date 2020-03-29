Churches in Summerland are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but religious leaders in Summerland are continuing to provide support to their congregations and to the rest of the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland churches go online during COVID-19 pandemic

Livestream services, online support provided to congregations and community

While church services have been cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, religious leaders in Summerland have been working to provide spiritual care for their congregations and the community.

Summerland Baptist Church has cancelled its Sunday services and midweek programs until further notice.

Instead, the church offers a livestream Sunday service at 9 a.m. through its website at www.summerlandbaptist.ca or on YouTube under Summ Baptvideo.

“The leadership at SBC has made this decision out of a desire to be caring neighbours in our community,” Jason Johnson, lead pastor of the church said. “As we navigate the weeks ahead, we will remain consistent with our call to extend the love and hope of Jesus at every opportunity and decision.”

Other churches have also adopted video broadcasts of their Sunday services.

Julia Street Community Church has also gone to livestream Sunday services as well as a livestream morning devotional Monday to Friday at 8 a.m., said Don Huston, pastor of the church.

The church is also making weekly telephone calls to all of the church members and attendees once a week.

In addition, the church is working to provide community support.

Church members are working on a food bank drive to support the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

A notice from the church on the Summerland: Locals Helping Locals facebook page offers to run errands and talk with those who are feeling isolated and alone, Huston said.

David Irving, interim clergy at St. Stephen Anglican Church, said the church’s worship services are being provided online.

“We’ve had to be much more versatile than we’ve ever been,” he said.

In addition, he has been keeping in touch by telephone with his congregation.

While church services are expected to be cancelled past Easter, he said a special Easter service will be broadcast from Kelowna on Easter Sunday.

