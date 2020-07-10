Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program to hold coronation

Event will be held by video as a result of COVID-19 precautions

Nine candidates have been participating in the Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program over the past year. In the top row from left are Marie Bowyer, Desma Dunsdon, Sophia Ferlizza, Alysha Hanley, Abbie Mistal, Hillary Robertson, Sage Stewart, Daphne Susheski and Sylvia Taylor. The coronation ceremony will be held on July 17. (Photos submitted)

The Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program will hold its coronation event by video later this month.

Earlier this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the ambassador program chose to cancel the coronation weekend.

The event had been scheduled for the weekend of May 1 to 3 and has traditionally resulted in a full house at Centre Stage Theatre.

However, provincial directives to slow the spread of the pandemic have resulted in restrictions on public gatherings.

Events may have no more than 50 people and those present must observe a physical distancing of two metres from others at the event.

Leanne Sieben, one of the organizers of the ambassador program, said the event will be shown by video on Friday, July 17 beginning at 7 p.m.

She said the nine candidates are excited to have the coronation taking place.

Despite the pandemic, the program has continued.

“We’ve been meeting via Zoom calls since the middle of April,” she said.

Because of the pandemic, the talent portion of the event will not proceed.

Sieben said closures earlier this year have meant dance studios have not been open, affecting those participants who had planned to perform dance routines.

In addition, the coronation will not take place before a full house at the theatre.

This year’s coronation ceremony was to be an important milestone, as it marked the 75th anniversary of the program.

Sieben said the video will acknowledge the 75th anniversary, but a bigger commemoration will be held in 2021.

In addition, this year’s program is the first time a male candidate has participated.

Those who are crowned as Summerland’s ambassadors will represent the community for the next year.

In the past, the royalty members would travel to communities around the province, but this year, Sieben said their presence will be closer to home, at events and functions within the community.

