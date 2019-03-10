Summerland area once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

In the 1800s, the Summerland area was called Nicola Prairie.

This was an old term used to describe someone’s land, so this name means Nicola’s Land — Grand Chief Nicola’s land.

Before there was a lakeside highway, the steep silt bluffs offered excellent security for the grand chief.

According to Jesuit Priest Nobili, in August 1845, Grand Chief Nicola also had 80 bodyguards to protect him.

