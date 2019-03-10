Summerland area once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

Steep silt bluffs along lakeshore offered excellent protection

In the 1800s, the Summerland area was called Nicola Prairie.

This was an old term used to describe someone’s land, so this name means Nicola’s Land — Grand Chief Nicola’s land.

RELATED: Traffic once moved at a slower pace

RELATED: Travel between Summerland and Peachland has been a challenge

Before there was a lakeside highway, the steep silt bluffs offered excellent security for the grand chief.

According to Jesuit Priest Nobili, in August 1845, Grand Chief Nicola also had 80 bodyguards to protect him.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former MP breaks silence, comments on politics today

Just Posted

Former MP breaks silence, comments on politics today

Known for his outspoken conservatism, Darrel Stinson was MP for the Okanagan-Shuswap from 1993-2006.

Kelowna flea market vendors adopt the Marie Kondo method

While cleaning out their cluttered homes, vendors said it’s a good way to recycle

West Kelowna school adding security sweeps for safer campus

Dangerous garbage has been an issue at George Pringle Elementary

99 red balloons: Kelowna tattoo shop supports women’s programs

99 red balloons were etched onto 99 people by Jays and Arrows Tattoo Inc.

Cold weather delays Lake Country kangaroo farm’s opening

The Kangaroo Creek Farm will open later for the first time since its inception

VIDEO: B.C. man builds ‘home on wheels’ to find personal, financial freedom

Andrew Strauss took his tiny mobile home on adventures across Vancouver Island

Summerland area once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

Steep silt bluffs along lakeshore offered excellent protection

Summerland Steam lose to Kelowna Chiefs

Best of seven hockey playoff series now tied at one game each

Stone nets 1st with Vegas in 6-2 rout over Canucks

Vancouver goalie Markstrom pulled in first period

B.C. skier Cassie Sharpe captures Crystal Globe

Comox athlete takes gold at World Cup freestyle event

B.C. woman tired of having to prove she is blind

Georgia Pike is constantly asked for ID when she’s out with her service dog

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

B.C. woman lost for three days on trail urges for search and rescue funding

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Most Read