Markets are set to take place throughout the summer. (Craft Culture)

Summer market guide: 4 markets you can’t miss

Craft Culture announces new markets for the summer season

Four markets are on the way to Kelowna to sweeten up your summer with some fresh fruit, shopping and, of course, wine.

Mark your calendars, because Craft Culture will have you visiting them nearly every weekend this summer to check out a variety of markets.

READ MORE: From Wacken to Kelowna: Centuries of Decay to drop debut album

READ MORE: 40 years of tacos: Kelowna restaurant’s resolve is harder than its burritos

Cancel your plans this weekend, because you’ll want to get down to the Manteo Resorts Summer Market. The resort will host over 30 vendors July 6 and 7 and again on Aug. 4 and 5 for the August long weekend.

The Meadow Vista Friday Night Markets will be taking place every other Friday starting July 12 at the scenic Meadow Vista Artisan Farm Winery in East Kelowna, playing host to live bands, delicious food and wine. Each market runs between 4 to 8 p.m.

July 24 will see a pop-up market at Sandhill Winery featuring local craft and artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, and wine specials. Admission for the market will be free!

Head up north on Aug. 15 for the Predator Ridge Summer Night Market. Discover the passion behind local crafters and artisans at this magical event featuring a mix of local crafters, artisans, local business, food trucks and musicians. There will also be a tasting section where you can try beverages from various local breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries. Admission is by donation.

You can find more information about each market, including specific vendors and event times, at Craft Culture’s website.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland Legion organized Canada Day celebrations

Just Posted

Summer market guide: Four markets you won’t want to miss

Craft Culture announces four markets for the summer season

Level Up 2019 leadership conference bringing major speakers to Kelowna

Leadership conference bringing in speakers “usually only seen in major U.S. and Canadian cities”

Kelowna mother says local health-care system doesn’t make her feel safe

After multiple visits to the hospital, one mother wants families to learn from her experience

Okanagan voters challenge Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer during Kelowna visit

Trudeau? Scheer? Two residents wonder if Canada in the ‘lesser-of-two-evils’ conundrum

Minister of Seniors makes Kelowna stop

Filomena Tassi checks in on local supports for Okanagan seniors

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Summerland Legion organized Canada Day celebrations

Hundreds attend festivities in Memorial Park on July 1

COLUMN: BOOMER TALK: Practically perfect

Columnist is not a fan, at all, of ageism and tells you why

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

UPDATE: Semi rollover closes highway near Vernon

The incident took place between Vernon and Falkland around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning

Most Read