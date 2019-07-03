Summer market guide: 4 markets you can’t miss

Markets are set to take place throughout the summer. (Craft Culture)

Four markets are on the way to Kelowna to sweeten up your summer with some fresh fruit, shopping and, of course, wine.

Mark your calendars, because Craft Culture will have you visiting them nearly every weekend this summer to check out a variety of markets.

Cancel your plans this weekend, because you’ll want to get down to the Manteo Resorts Summer Market. The resort will host over 30 vendors July 6 and 7 and again on Aug. 4 and 5 for the August long weekend.

The Meadow Vista Friday Night Markets will be taking place every other Friday starting July 12 at the scenic Meadow Vista Artisan Farm Winery in East Kelowna, playing host to live bands, delicious food and wine. Each market runs between 4 to 8 p.m.

July 24 will see a pop-up market at Sandhill Winery featuring local craft and artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, and wine specials. Admission for the market will be free!

Head up north on Aug. 15 for the Predator Ridge Summer Night Market. Discover the passion behind local crafters and artisans at this magical event featuring a mix of local crafters, artisans, local business, food trucks and musicians. There will also be a tasting section where you can try beverages from various local breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries. Admission is by donation.

You can find more information about each market, including specific vendors and event times, at Craft Culture’s website.

