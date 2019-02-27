School District #83 Assistant Superintendent Carl Cooper tells a story of how a pick-up basketball game taught him the value of including people, during the Pink Shirt Day presentation at South Broadview Elementary. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Students united in stance against bullying

School presentation dives into effects of bullying and how to put a stop to it

Students of South Broadview Elementary in Salmon Arm came together to show their support for a world free of bullying during a school presentation surrounding Pink Shirt Day, Feb. 27.

The assembly featured a mix of speakers from within the school district and the Salmon Arm community, and short presentations from South Broadview leadership students on the effects of bullying, how to spot it and how to stop it.

Speakers included Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, School District #83 assistant superintendent Carl Cooper, Secwépemc Elder Gerry Thomas, RCMP Const. Jeremy Rantz, board of education Chair Marianne Vanbuskirk and others who work closely with South Broadview students.

Read More: Pink Shirt Day a reminder to think before posting on social media

The students also sang a small collection of songs prepared for the assembly, themed around solidarity, showing support for fellow students and being open to the opinions of others.

The assembly was part of a month-long anti-bullying campaign at South Broadview Elementary surrounding Pink Shirt Day, which will feature other activities and presentations that get students thinking about the effects of bullying and how they can help make a difference.

Read More: Saying no to bullying

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison speaks to South Broadview Elementary students about inclusivity, and how it’s important to include others even outside of school. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Elder Gerry Thomas speaks to South Broadview Elementary students about not judging others, and how solidarity makes everyone stronger, during the Pink Shirt Day presentation. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Column: Club gives a toast to 40 talkative years
Next story
Special-needs student faces barriers to post secondary education

Just Posted

Weather played role in fatal plane crash near Revelstoke

Visibility was a factor in a crash that killed an Alberta couple headed from Penticton to Edmonton

Up to 10 cm of snow expected in the Okanagan

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

Heritage Theatre presents the Lion King musical

The junior musical will run March 12 to 15

Kelowna RCMP urge parents to keep kids safe online

After reports of disturbing content being posted on Youtube RCMP are warning parents

Kelowna RCMP join Pink Shirt Day

Local police show their colours in the stand against bullying

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Special-needs student faces barriers to post secondary education

Okanagan College campus not funded to provide courses for people who need one-on-one assistance

Students united in stance against bullying

School presentation dives into effects of bullying and how to put a stop to it

Loss of record contract strengthen’s musician as artist

Shuswap singer-songwriter Dan Bremnes to release new CD

Ambulance called for crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase

According to a witness on scene, traffic is now flowing normally

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

Most Read