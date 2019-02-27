Students united in stance against bullying

School presentation dives into effects of bullying and how to put a stop to it

School District #83 Assistant Superintendent Carl Cooper tells a story of how a pick-up basketball game taught him the value of including people, during the Pink Shirt Day presentation at South Broadview Elementary. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Students of South Broadview Elementary in Salmon Arm came together to show their support for a world free of bullying during a school presentation surrounding Pink Shirt Day, Feb. 27.

The assembly featured a mix of speakers from within the school district and the Salmon Arm community, and short presentations from South Broadview leadership students on the effects of bullying, how to spot it and how to stop it.

Speakers included Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, School District #83 assistant superintendent Carl Cooper, Secwépemc Elder Gerry Thomas, RCMP Const. Jeremy Rantz, board of education Chair Marianne Vanbuskirk and others who work closely with South Broadview students.

The students also sang a small collection of songs prepared for the assembly, themed around solidarity, showing support for fellow students and being open to the opinions of others.

The assembly was part of a month-long anti-bullying campaign at South Broadview Elementary surrounding Pink Shirt Day, which will feature other activities and presentations that get students thinking about the effects of bullying and how they can help make a difference.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison speaks to South Broadview Elementary students about inclusivity, and how it’s important to include others even outside of school. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)