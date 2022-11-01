Grade 5 students at Peter Greer Elementary collected donations for the Lake Country Community Fridge with their second annual Scare Away Hunger food drive (submitted)

Students ‘Scare Away Hunger’ in Lake Country

‘The community fridge was empty when we arrived and overflowing when we left’

Grade 5 students at Peter Greer Elementary are making a difference in the community with the second annual Scare Away Hunger food drive.

The drive supported the Lake Country Community Fridge and thus helping feed the community.

For four days leading up to Halloween, students collected food and personal items for the fridge and pantry.

Grade 5 students Rebekah Vader and Sophia Becker wrote a statement to thank those who donated.

“Our community was so kind, and we were able to get tons of donations. The community fridge was empty when we arrived and overflowing when we left. We even put some donations inside the church beside the fridge so the pantry could be restocked when needed. It felt good to help our community and has inspired us to think about other ways we can spread kindness”

The community fridge can be found at the Winfield United Church. Fridge users are asked to take only what they need.

