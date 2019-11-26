Stuart Park ice rink to open Sunday

The rink opens Dec. 1 at 6 a.m.

The City of Kelowna works to prep the Stuart Park Ice Rink

The good news about temperatures dipping down to a chilly -7 C this week is that the Stuart Park Outdoor Skating Rink will be in good shape for opening day.

The rink is set to open Dec. 1 at 6 a.m. and skating is always free.

Currently the City of Kelowna is working to prep the rink.

For those who don’t have skates to lace up, Bladez Skate Truck has you covered with rentals as well as helmets and EZ bars.

READ MORE: Sub zero temps and sunny weather expected in Kelowna this week

The rink typically closes daily from 11 to 11:30 a.m., 5 to 5:30 p.m. and 8 to 8:30 p.m. for scheduled ice maintenance. Weekly maintenance occurs on Mondays from 6-8 a.m.

This ice rink is for leisure skating only, so now hockey or stick’n puck allowed.

A firepit is in operation on a daily basis from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.