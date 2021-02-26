Stolen Vernon stroller replaced in act of kindness

Alexa Wyatt-McCarthy, Courtney King, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nic Reimann, a board director for Cops for Kids, presented a new stroller and gifts Feb. 26, 2021, to a mother whose stroller was stolen in January. (RCMP)

A Vernon mother has a new stroller thanks to the kindness of strangers and the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation.

After the chariot-style stroller was stolen from outside her home, the mother took to social media to express her frustrations, but she also shared how devasting this crime was as she relied on the stroller for day-to-day activities as her daughter has mobility challenges.

Alexa Wyatt-McCarthy read the story online and knew something needed to be done to help.

She kickstarted a fundraising effort through her business, EverRae Mobile Spa, and the support from the community was overwhelming.

“Right away we had met and exceeded the fundraising goal we had set,” she said.

Word spread quickly and community donations poured in. The Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation offered a significant donation covering a large portion of funds used to purchase a replacement stroller.

“With the support of community fundraising, we were able to purchase a new stroller for the family and also relieve some additional financial stressors,” Cops for Kids event coordinator Courtney King said.

Wyatt-McCarthy, King and Const. Nic Reimann, a board director for Cops for Kids and longtime rider, presented the new stroller and some additional gifts to the mother Friday, Feb. 26.

“Alexa’s efforts had a significant effect on this family’s life and the actions of everyone who stepped up to help are what make our community such a great place to live,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Her kindness, compassion and willingness to help someone in their time of need has made a positive impact in our community and she deserves to be recognized for it.”

