Still time to light a bulb for Vernon hospital

There’s still time to Light A Bulb and support healthcare in the area with a donation to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Lars the Elf)

Christmas has come and gone and the wrapping paper and turkey platters have been put away for another year. However, that doesn’t mean that all things holiday have come to an end. There’s still a few more days left on the calendar to give a gift that supports healthcare in our area.

“Every year during our Light a Bulb campaign we’re blown away by the generosity of our community. From the handwritten notes we receive in the mail to the families that come to our office for a socially distanced visit, we truly appreciate each and every donor,” Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation presidents and Light A Bulb Campaign chair Michael Kinghorn said.

“With the end of 2021 right around the corner, there’s still a few days left to receive a tax deductible receipt for your donation. Every gift truly does make an impact.”

Funds raised this year will go towards urgently needed equipment in the hospital, including the purchase of two new ventilators for respiratory therapy, a department that Betty Catt knows all too well.

“I’ve worked as part of the respiratory therapy team at VJH for 25 years and know how vital ventilators are to our community. That’s why when my brother Leonard Kroft and I were looking for a way to honour our parents, donating to Light a Bulb made perfect sense,” said Catt. “Our parents Peter and Catharina would be so pleased to know that this $5,000 donation is going to such a great cause.”

Every gift, great or small, raises funds for critical equipment at VJH. Donations to Light a Bulb can be made online at vjhfoundation.org/donate, via phone at 250-558-1362, or mailed to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, 2101 – 32nd St., Vernon B.C., V1T 5L2 (postmarked prior to Dec. 31).

