A group of cheerful leprechauns spread some love for healthcare workers on St. Patrick’s Day, May 17. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Hospital workers were treated to a golden welcome to work Thursday.

Half a dozen leprechauns spread some love for staff during the morning shift change at Vernon Jubilee Hospital for St. Patrick’s Day.

The group of residents wearing green velvet hats and shamrock headbands waved signs of thanks and encouragement as healthcare workers and support staff came and went.

