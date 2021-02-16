Organizers have cancelled Lumby Days due to COVID-19 for the second straight year. (Morning Star - file photo)

Organizers have cancelled Lumby Days due to COVID-19 for the second straight year. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spring normalcy not likely, with more events curbed by COVID in Vernon

First Lumby Days, now Shoparama and Creative Chaos are pulling the plug

While many are holding out optimism for some sort of return to normal, it’s not looking too promising.

Several events have been curbed for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

Shoparama’s spring craft market, planned for April, is on hold.

“I know we are beginning to sound like a stuck record but sadly we must cancel yet another Shoparama Spring Market. In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the challenges with managing the various restrictions and protocols, in accordance with our public health agencies and facility management, we don’t feel that we could offer a safe, enjoyable and beneficial event for everyone,” said Blue House Events’ Ingrid Baron, who has her fingers crossed for the 2021 Shoparama Holiday Gift Sale.

June’s Creative Chaos has also been cancelled.

Lumby Days, which normally takes place in June, announced on Feb. 15 that restrictions have halted the ability to proceed with the multi-day community festival.

READ MORE: COVID claims Lumby Days for second straight year

“By now, we’d have had the midway, vendors and entertainers all confirmed,” chairperson Merna Alexander said. “We also don’t think it’s right to go around to our sponsors, some of whom are struggling, and ask for money during this time.”

Provincial health orders restricting events and gatherings are in place indefinitely, which is why many events cannot proceed.

Many of the vendors that would normally take place at these events are feeling the financial pinch, particularly local artisans.

The Vernon Farmer’s Market has been pushing to have non-food vendors allowed back at the market, since they were restricted Dec. 3.

The market argues while you can still go to a mall or big box store to purchase ‘non-essentials’ they are not allowed at the market.

“This order isn’t just affecting those non-food vendors unable to attend. It’s affecting us all. The crafters are a huge draw, especially during the holidays,” the market said in a letter asking residents to write to politicians asking for an exemption from the gatherings and events order for non-food vendors at farmers markets.

The Vernon Farmers Market runs Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Kal Tire Place. The Armstrong Farmers Market continues every Saturday until March at the Odd Fellows Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Chamber week brings special events online in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEvents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke mom vying to be next Inked magazine model

Just Posted

The City of Armstrong approved the rezoning of a parcel of land near the Nor-Val Arena from park and open space to residential medium density Jan. 25, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Petition penned to reverse Armstrong rezoning decision

Rezoned parcel near arena could see up to 80 new affordable housing units

The 2013 murder victims Tiffany Goruk and Jeremy Snow. File photo.
No suspects, no updates 8 years after West Kelowna double murder

Southeast District Major Crimes Tiffany Goruk and Jeremy Snow

Medals seized by RCMP.
Guns, drugs and military medals seized by RCMP from Kelowna home

RCMP raided the home where suspected drug trafficking was taking place

Donna Bilyk, of One Minute Fun Sketch, draws Magi Buchanan at Creative Chaos. (Morning Star file photo)
Spring normalcy not likely, with more events curbed by COVID in Vernon

First Lumby Days, now Shoparama and Creative Chaos are pulling the plug

Dan Proulx was named 2019 executive member of the year for JCI’s B.C. and Yukon region May 30, 2020. (Vernon Greater Chamber of Commerce)
Chamber Week brings special events online in Vernon

Webinar for non-profits and town hall for businesses planned Feb. 17 & 19

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kamloops Mountie allegedly assaulted by intoxicated woman

The woman was arrested and faces potential charges of assault

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash that took place at Nanaimo and Winnipeg St. Feb. 15 at 7:40 p.m. (Google Maps)
South Okanagan man killed in Family Day hit-and-run

The 68-year-old was struck at Winnipeg St. and Nanaimo Ave.

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

Most Read