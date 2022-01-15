Sports bar dishes up funds for Vernon charities

The Roster’s Dish Out the Kindness fundraiser raised $6,000 to support The Salvation Army – House of Hope, and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon in 2022. (Submitted photo)

A pair of Vernon charities will have a financial boost to start the new year thanks to donations from the Roster Sports Club and Grill.

Roster’s Dish out the Kindness fundraiser raked in $6,000 to support the Salvation Army — House of Hope and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon. The two non-profit organizations received a cheque at the Roster on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The fundraiser involves donating $5 from each $50 gift certificate sale and regular-priced entree purchased throughout December. The Roster topped up the $4,555 raised to reach its goal of $6,000.

“We knew the $6000 goal was a big one due to restaurant sales still being down, but really felt as hard as restaurants have been hit due to the pandemic, we knew many charities would be hit even harder once again this year and wanted to do our part,” said owner Hussein Hollands.

CMHA Vernon has spent the past 60 years making mental health possible for all, serving the needs of the community through various services.

“We are so incredibly grateful to The Roster for organizing this initiative and for donating $3,000 to help us help people living with mental health challenges thrive in our community,” said Nicole Zelez, acting executive director and human resources and operations manager for CMHA Vernon. “These funds will go a long way to support our various programs and services.”

Serving the Vernon area for 115 years, the Salvation Army supports families and individuals with food, clothing, Christmas help and emotional and spiritual care through its food bank, family services and thrift store.

“Our organization relies on the generosity of the community to provide the numerous resources and services we do,” said Jen Thompson, Vernon corps officer for the Salvation Army. “We are thankful for the support from The Roster in this great time of need.”

Last year Roster’s fundraiser raised $5,000 for the Upper Room Mission and the Starfish Kids’ Pack program.

Brendan Shykora

