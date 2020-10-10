Sponsor a salmon with the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre

Supporters of a new campaign get to name their fish and receive updates throughout its life cycle

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre has launched Sponsor a Salmon, a new campaign in which people can support the resources required to raise a salmon from fish to fry. (File photo)

A North Okanagan society is offering the chance to become a certified salmon steward.

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society was forced to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Egg Take event due to COVID-19.

However, with its collection of this year’s Chinook eggs now finished with help from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the non-profit centre has launched Sponsor a Salmon. The new campaign allows people to play a direct role in protecting local salmon stocks by supporting the resources needed to raise a salmon from fish to fry.

As an added perk, sponsors get to choose the name of their salmon, to be displayed on a personalized birth certificate. They’ll also be sent updates on their fish as it matures through its life cycle.

Sponsorship of a salmon egg will help with the Kingfisher Centre’s annual salmon enhancement and conservation efforts. Located east of Enderby along the Shuswap River, the centre raises 50,000 Chinook salmon each year while offering educational programs to teach kids the importance of salmon in river ecosystems.

The volunteer-driven Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society was established in 1991 in response to the near-extinction of salmon stocks in the Lower Shuswap River.

Sponsor a Salmon requires a donation of $25, $100 or $500, with 100 per cent of proceeds going towards the non-profit centre’s conservation efforts. To get involved, go here.

Brendan Shykora

